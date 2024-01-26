Plans for Brock Lesnar's WWE return may change following allegations in Vince McMahon lawsuit - Reports

Brock Lesnar has been in the news after his implied inclusion in the recent lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE. The Beast Incarnate's status in the company might now be in question, with a potential Royal Rumble return hanging in the balance.

Former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit after McMahon allegedly breached their previous NDA and stopped payments. She made several horrifying accusations against the former CEO of the company.

One of them involved sharing her sexually explicit photos and videos with a former UFC Heavyweight Champion whom the company was actively trying to re-sign in July 2021. While not outright confirmed, the WWE star was identified by people familiar with the matter as Brock Lesnar.

Fightful Select has reported that Lesnar's return was imminent, and the Royal Rumble was discussed as a potential target. However, it has been noted that plans may change after he was mentioned in the Vince McMahon lawsuit.

The 10-time world champion last appeared at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes and shook his hand after the match. WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar's next opponent aren't known, especially now that his entire return is in doubt.

