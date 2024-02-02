Brock Lesnar is out of WrestleMania 40; first-time-ever match vs. 18-year veteran scrapped - Reports

Brock Lesnar's WWE status has been put into question over the past week following his implied inclusion in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon. The Beast Incarnate was scheduled to make a surprise return in the Royal Rumble Match before plans changed.

Now, it seems like Lesnar has been removed entirely from WWE's creative plans. This means he will miss WrestleMania 40, where a dream match had been planned.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar was set to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows after facing Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chamber. However, it won't be happening anymore:

"(Brock) Lesnar was to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania, and to face Dominik Mysterio, who was to throw him out (of the Royal Rumble), as one of the featured matches at Elimination Chamber," Meltzer wrote.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported the same as well:

Previous reports stated that Bron Breakker replaced Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble Match and was a part of all of his planned spots. It isn't known if the former NXT Champion will take his place in both planned matches against Dominik Mysterio and Gunther.

Who could Gunther face at WrestleMania 40 instead of Brock Lesnar?

Dave Meltzer also stated that Brock Lesnar's removal, along with CM Punk's injury, has prompted a significant reshuffle of the WrestleMania card:

"With the injury to Punk and the decision not to use Lesnar, the planned Mania show has changed. We were told, before Punk was hurt, that Lesnar being out had a domino effect on the plans. Punk being hurt changed more plans," Meltzer wrote.

Gunther will likely still defend the Intercontinental Championship in a major match, but his opponent is a mystery. While Bron Breakker is an option, as is a title-for-title match against Seth Rollins, several other names could step up to The Ring General.

Sheamus would be a great opponent for Gunther, based on their classic matches in 2022. Meanwhile, Chad Gable has unfinished business with the Intercontinental Champion as well.

