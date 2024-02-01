When will CM Punk return to WWE from his injury? Potential timeline explored 

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, CM Punk made a heartbreaking announcement, disclosing that he will miss this year's WrestleMania. The Best in the World revealed that he suffered a tricep tear during the Men's Royal Rumble match, which will now lead to his hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion.

This unexpected announcement surely shakes the landscape of the company, especially as we are just a few months away from WrestleMania 40. However, the biggest question now is when the Second City Saint is expected to make his WWE comeback.

Usually, a tricep tear takes around four to six months to recover from after surgery. This means that SummerSlam 2024 could be marked as the next probable premium live event in which CM Punk might participate.

However, on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that September was a potential target for the Best in the World to make his return to the company.

"I’d say September is a reasonable return (for CM Punk)" - Dave Meltzer (WOR)

In any case, it seems like fans will surely see the Best in the World in the squared circle once again before the end of 2024.

CM Punk's return opponent already planned?

After making his emotional announcement on WWE RAW, Punk was confronted by Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior showed his villainous side, stating that he prayed for CM Punk to be injured. The segment ended in a physical altercation where the Scotsman stood tall.

During this segment, Punk seemingly confirmed that he would clash against McIntyre upon his comeback. The Second City Saint stated that he will complete his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania next year, but his first check will be the former WWE Champion, indicating that he will come after Drew once he's back in action. This seems like a strong indication of a potential showdown between these two in the near future.

Besides this, the Scottish Warrior's contract situation may also have been cleared up in this segment. If McIntyre is set to be Punk's opponent after his return, it could mean that he is re-signing with the Stamford-based promotion, as his current contract was expected to expire after WrestleMania 40.

It will be intriguing to see what happens when the Best in the World once again rises in WWE following his injury.

