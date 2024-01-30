Major WWE star's next move following contract expiry after WrestleMania 40 revealed on RAW? Exploring potential clue

Many feuds, storylines, and rivalry continue to heat up and form on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 40. While many expect the usual surprises and returns on the RAW after Mania episode, some stars' contracts are also set to expire, one being Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre's reported WWE contract status is one that many wrestling fans have been closely discussing. Recent reports regarding his status stated that he could leave after WrestleMania 40, as he still hasn't renewed his current deal. However, The Scottish Warrior has already seemingly decided what to do after this week's Monday Night RAW episode.

CM Punk cut an emotional promo on RAW this week that he had to miss WrestleMania 40 after sustaining an injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Drew came out moments later and stated he intentionally hurt The Second City Saint at the event before attacking him.

During their exchange, Punk noted that once he returns from injury, he will come after McIntyre. Since a torn right tricep could take four to six months to heal, Drew may have already renewed his contract or is in discussion to do so. It's quite hard to imagine the Stamford-based promotion teasing a blockbuster match like Punk vs. McIntyre and not following through.

Did WWE rush CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's segment on WWE RAW this week?

Drew and Punk had a heated exchange on RAW two weeks ago

Since the former AEW star's injury was last minute, the segment was likely rushed and created at the last minute. However, Vince Russo noted that it was still a good promo and elevated their character.

On this week's Legion of RAW, the former WWE Head Writer said that although it was likely a last-minute segment because of Punk's injury, it was still good. Punk delivered a good promo, and Drew got some heel heat for his words against his rival.

"We had the Punk in-ring with Drew McIntyre, and obviously that is a fix because Punk's not gonna be able to be at WrestleMania now. That was a good promo by Punk. I think Drew had a great line when he said, 'I prayed for this to happen.' You got some real heel heat on Drew."

Who could Drew McIntyre feud with on RAW in the meantime?

After McIntyre attacked Punk on RAW, Sami Zayn attacked The Scottish Warrior. Zayn and Drew have had their differences since last month, and the former was briefly written off from WWE programming after the latter attacked him backstage. Sami attempted to get retribution on the Scotsman on this week's RAW but lost against Drew.

It remains to be seen what will happen next with Drew McIntyre's future in the Stamford-based promotion.

