Former WWE champion competes in his first RAW match of 2024; gets defeated by Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre collided with multi-time champion Sami Zayn in the main event of this week's episode of WWE RAW.

This was the latter's first match on the red brand in 2024. In his previous RAW match, which took place on December 4, 2023, he was defeated by The Scottish Warrior and was off TV for several weeks after that. He returned as the 30th entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

On RAW this week, he came to CM Punk's aid after the latter was attacked by McIntyre. This led to a match between them on the show. The two stars started fighting in the corner after the bell rang. Sami sent Drew to the floor and went for a dive, but the former WWE Champion caught him and slammed him on the announce table.

Drew McIntyre then tossed Zayn back into the ring. While he was distracted, Sami took him out with a suicide dive, sending the latter over the announce table. Back in the ring, Drew placed Sami on top of the turnbuckle and hit him with a chop. Zayn took the big man down with a Sunset Flip and got a two count.

McIntyre went for a Futureshock DDT, but Sami spiked him with a tornado DDT. Later on, Drew McIntyre went for a Claymore but Sami Zayn reversed it into a Blue Thunderbomb for a nearfall. In the end, Sami went for the Helluva Kick but he got hit below the belt after Drew ducked in the corner. McIntyre nailed him with a Claymore to win the match.

