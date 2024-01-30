WWE scrambled to get CM Punk promo segment and Drew McIntyre's involvement, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about CM Punk's opening segment on RAW this week.

The Best in the World kicked off RAW this week, coming out with his right arm in a sling. He informed the fans that he had a torn tricep and would be missing WrestleMania. Just as he was speaking about resilience and his way back, the star was interrupted by Drew McIntyre.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned it was a good promo. He pointed out that WWE booked with very short notice and did a great job. He felt that it was a great way to get heat on Drew as well. He also felt The Second City Saint cut a great promo before things got physical. McIntyre finally took advantage of Punk's injured arm and took him down before Sami Zayn came out to make the save.

"We had the Punk in-ring with Drew McIntyre, and obviously that is a fix because Punk's not gonna be able to be at WrestleMania now. That was a good promo by Punk. I think Drew had a great line when he said, 'I prayed for this to happen.' You got some real heel heat on Drew." [From 2:30 onwards]

You can watch the full show here:

Sami Zayn rushed out to save CM Punk and managed to get Drew out of the ring. Later, Punk was escorted backstage by Adam Pearce. Zayn and McIntyre later had a singles match, which The Scottish Warrior won.

It will be interesting to see what happens to the main event picture on RAW now that CM Punk will not be at WrestleMania.

