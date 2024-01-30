38-year-old star who "intentionally" injured CM Punk says he's going to headline WrestleMania 40 instead of him

CM Punk was intentionally injured by a certain RAW star at the Royal Rumble, or so the star himself said. After causing the injury, he has now vowed to headline WrestleMania again - fulfilling a career-long dream of The Best in the World.

This week on RAW, CM Punk confirmed the bad news about his tricep injury and essentially stated that he will miss WrestleMania 40 and his opportunity to headline The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Drew McIntyre, who admitted to intentionally injuring Punk, said that he plans to live CM Punk's dream and headline WrestleMania again.

The segment ended with a one-sided attack from McIntyre on Punk. The latter had only one good arm, so it was easy for the 38-year-old star to overpower him.

However, Sami Zayn came to the rescue and prevented any further damage from happening. Zayn also had a bone to pick with McIntyre, as it was the Scottish Warrior who sent him away in December.

Fans are certainly heartbroken about the news of Punk's tricep injury. It was also reported that another former World Champion, Kevin Owens, has been injured with a fractured foot - working the Royal Rumble injured.

