38-year-old star admits to intentionally injuring CM Punk, assaults him to tease future match

CM Punk didn't have good news to share on the RAW after WrestleMania as he not only walked out with a sling but also confirmed the news of a triceps injury and how long he could be out. However, it ended worse for him as he was confronted by the star, who was responsible for the injury, and got attacked by him as well.

This week on RAW, CM Punk confirmed that he is set to miss WrestleMania and said that perhaps his headlining The Show of Shows just isn't meant to be. He was promptly interrupted by Drew McIntyre, the man whom he eliminated from the Royal Rumble.

It was rumored that the future shock DDT he took was responsible for his injury. Drew McIntyre didn't shy away, taking full responsibility for it and admitting to intentionally injuring CM Punk.

Not only this, but the Scotsman said that he couldn't sleep over how things played out for him at the Rumble but said he "slept like a baby" after hearing news about Punk's injury.

While Punk made it clear that McIntyre would be his first opponent upon his return, the two-time WWE Champion began assaulting him. Punk tried fighting back, but McIntyre easily got the better of him with only one good arm until Sami Zayn made the save.

Sami Zayn, who entered at #30 in the Royal Rumble match, also had a bone to pick with McIntyre. The latter took him out in December.

