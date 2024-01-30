CM Punk has a heartbreaking message on the RAW after Royal Rumble 2024

The news of CM Punk's triceps tear dominated the headlines leading up to Monday Night RAW as it was confirmed he would address a certain situation during the opening segment. The news, unfortunately, was not very good.

CM Punk confirmed that as much as he'd like to tape up his tricep and make it to Elimination Chamber, it appears like WrestleMania 40 isn't on the cards for him.

He made it clear to fans that he didn't want them to feel sorry for him. He referenced a friend of his going through chemotherapy who is always in a good mood and praised him.

He downplayed himself a little bit, saying that all he did was entertain fans, but they loved him anyway. He, unfortunately, admitted that perhaps headlining WrestleMania this year isn't on the cards.

He was then interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who admitted to targeting him and intentionally injuring him. He said he couldn't sleep after getting eliminated by CM Punk, but once he heard the news of his injury, he slept like a baby.

Punk said that he will headline The Show of Shows one day, but after his rehab, he's coming straight for Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior began an assault on Punk, and Sami Zayn made the save.

