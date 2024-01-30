Backstage updates on CM Punk's WWE status and future amid injury rumors, major plans - Reports

WWE officials are seemingly scrambling to adjust more upcoming storyline plans after an injury to CM Punk at the Royal Rumble. This is another major bump on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Punk made his WWE in-ring return in late December by defeating Dominik Mysterio at two non-televised events. His TV in-ring return came on Saturday in the Royal Rumble. The 45-year-old entered at #27 and lasted 21 minutes and 45 seconds before being tossed out at the very end by winner Cody Rhodes. The Straight Edge Superstar picked up just two eliminations of his own in the match - Mysterio and Drew McIntyre.

It was reported earlier today that The Second City Saint tore his triceps during the Rumble match. A new report from PWInsider notes that the severity of the tear has not been confirmed, but officials already know so much that Punk is expected to be heading in for surgery following tonight's RAW.

The report noted that Punk will likely need around 4-6 months to recover from surgery, which would keep him off WrestleMania 40. If he gets the surgery within a week, and there's a best-case scenario, Punk could be back as soon as Backlash on May 4 or as late as Money in the Bank on July 6, give or take each way.

A look back at the Men's Rumble shows how Punk may have suffered the injury while taking McIntyre's Future Shock DDT. The former AEW World Champion quickly rolled to the floor while clutching his arm but appeared to wave a referee off so that he could finish the match instead of bringing a doctor out.

Punk also suffered a torn left triceps in AEW in 2022. While the severity of this latest tear is still unknown, the Rumble injury seems to be a new one on the right arm, not a recurrence of the previous injury.

CM Punk expected to issue update on WWE RAW

The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from Tampa, Florida, as the Road to WrestleMania 40 continues.

Instead of reacting to the Men's Royal Rumble finish and moving forward with his next opponent, CM Punk is expected to speak live to the fans with an update on his status and health. PWInsider has confirmed that the 45-year-old is in Tampa at the Amalie Arena for RAW.

Punk vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship was rumored for WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen which direction they will go in now, but the feeling within WWE is that the match will not happen in April.

Rollins recently announced that he is suffering from a torn MCL and meniscus. He added that he will not miss WrestleMania, but now they have to worry about finding a new opponent if Punk will miss The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Who should challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40? What did you think of CM Punk's Royal Rumble performance? Sound off in the comments below!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here