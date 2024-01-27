"It's a decision that has to be made" - GUNTHER breaks silence on rumored major WWE moment

WWE is rumored to be making a major creative change that has fans talking this week. Now, GUNTHER is weighing in amid heavy Royal Rumble Week speculation.

The Ring General has dominated WWE in his record-setting Intercontinental Championship reign. He confronted the injured Seth Rollins on Monday's go-home RAW and threatened to win the Royal Rumble so he could challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. It was then reported that despite CM Punk vs. Rollins being the plan, GUNTHER is the new challenger for Night 1.

GUNTHER would apparently enter WrestleMania 40 as Intercontinental Champion. His historic reign hits 601 days on January 31 and would be at 666 days going into Night 1 of The Grandest Stage of Them All. Speaking to Fightful on Royal Rumble Media Day, the Imperium leader was asked if he would relinquish his current title if he dethrones Rollins:

"There is a point to the challenge [of defending both]. I haven’t really thought about it. It’s a decision that has to be made. I have to start thinking. It’s a sensible topic. On one hand, the challenge is very interesting. On the other hand, I don’t know if it does the title justice if it’s a side project. We will see," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

GUNNER stated in November that he would never drop the Intercontinental Championship on purpose, even if it meant he would receive a shot at one of the world championships. However, that same week, he said he had outgrown the title and was ready for the next step. The 36-year-old has been champion since defeating Ricochet during WWE SmackDown on June 10, 2022.

Backstage news on WWE possibly booking GUNTHER vs. Seth Rollins

The new report on WWE doing GUNTHER vs. Seth Rollins instead of CM Punk vs. Rollins surprised many within the company, including those familiar with WrestleMania 40 plans.

The Visionary announced on this week's RAW that he has a grade 2 torn MCL and a torn meniscus, but he will be ready for The Show of Immortals. Sports Illustrated notes how this sets up a WrestleMania 40 match that would see The Ring General squash an injured Rollins to become a dual-champion, with Rollins blaming his health.

GUNTHER becoming a dual champion at WrestleMania 40 will also allow him to headline Bash In Berlin. WWE's first PLE and live-streaming event to be held in Germany is scheduled for Saturday, August 31, at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.

The Bull from Vienna winning the 2024 Royal Rumble is not far-fetched at all. In addition to his overall dominance, GUNTHER had a strong Rumble debut in 2023. He entered the match at #1 last year and was the final elimination, tossed out by winner Cody Rhodes. Picking up 5 eliminations of his own, GUNTHER set a new WWE record for the longest time spent in the match at 1 hour, 11 minutes, and 40 seconds.

The speculation from WWE sources is that GUNTHER vs. Rollins would headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, perhaps with one of the women's title matches. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns would then serve as the main event of Night 2.

