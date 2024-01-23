How did Seth Rollins get injured on RAW? World Heavyweight Champion discloses heartbreaking details of exact moment

Seth Rollins kicked off the latest edition of WWE RAW. The World Heavyweight Champion disclosed the exact moment he suffered his injury. For those unaware, The Visionary had suffered an MCL tear and a partial meniscus tear during his world title defense on the red brand last week.

Rollins confirmed reports that he suffered the injury during the moonsault spot against the Modern Day Maharaja. The top star said he felt his knee giving away after the moonsault and that something was not right after he went backstage.

He continued his promo by saying that doctors did their MRI and determined that he’d had to undergo surgery to repair his injured knee. Rollins said if it was up to him, he’d be back next week to give his opponents the Curb Stomp.

That being said, Seth Rollins will be taking some time off to get his knee fixed. The World Heavyweight Champion was interrupted by Imperium before he could finish his promo during the opening segment on RAW.

What happened after Gunther confronted Seth Rollins on WWE RAW?

Gunther entered the ring to come face-to-face with Seth Rollins. The Ring General said he admired The Visionary as a fighting champion and that it made him sad that the World Champion would miss WrestleMania 40.

Rollins responded by saying that he doesn’t care what the doctors say because he’ll walk into WrestleMania 40 as the World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther said he’ll win the Royal Rumble and challenge Rollins for his title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Both men shook hands before The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) attacked Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci to kick off their tag team match.

Fans can check out the live results from RAW here.

