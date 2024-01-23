Seth Rollins confirms his WrestleMania 40 status on RAW after revealing an MCL tear

All eyes were on Seth Rollins heading into the final RAW before Royal Rumble 2024. After entering with a brace on and confirming an MCL tear, the World Heavyweight Champion revealed his WrestleMania status.

Rollins came out to a warm reception of "Thank you" chants as fans poured their appreciation for the fighting Champion. Seth instantly began to address the situation, confirming that he had a Grade-2 MCL tear, and the doctors recommended surgery that would keep him out for three to four months.

Before he could complete what he had to say, he was interrupted by Gunther and Imperium. Seth Rollins told The Ring General that he should have waited to let him complete because, despite what the doctors said, he didn't give a da*n and plans to do everything it takes to make it to WrestleMania 40, thereby confirming his status:

It certainly wasn't the recommended recovery route, but it looks like Rollins will have to go through two months of intense recovery.

What this means isn't confirmed, but it's unlikely that Rollins will be wrestling at the Elimination Chamber show in Perth or make the journey over.

Gunther would go on to confirm that after winning the Royal Rumble, he intends to choose Seth Rollins as his opponent for WrestleMania 40.

