Gunther has emotional confrontation with Seth Rollins; addresses future after the champion's injury

A dream confrontation happened on RAW between Seth Rollins and Gunther tonight. The Intercontinental Champion came out to speak to the World Heavyweight Champion at a low moment, which turned into an interesting conversation.

Rollins opened RAW to address his future, confirming that he suffered a Grade-2 MCL tear against Jinder Mahal last week, with doctors recommending surgery that would keep him out for four months. That would effectively mean that his WrestleMania 40 appearance would be canceled.

Gunther came out to address Seth Rollins, who first assumed that he would get jumped by Imperium, so he told them to get it over with. However, that's not what happened, and after Rollins got to say his piece, he confirmed that he didn't care what the doctors said and that he plans to be at WrestleMania anyway:

In response, Gunther said he plans to win the Royal Rumble match this weekend and then choose Seth Rollins as his opponent at WrestleMania 40.

Many had picked Gunther as the favorite to win the Royal Rumble match, but things changed after CM Punk came into the picture.

One thing is for sure: this is set to be the most unpredictable Rumble match in years.

