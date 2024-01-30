Update on CM Punk's rumored injury at Royal Rumble - Reports

CM Punk competed in his first televised WWE match in a decade this past Saturday night at Royal Rumble. He was entrant number 27 in the Men's Royal Rumble match, and there have been recent reports that he suffered an injury during the match.

The 45-year-old returned to WWE at Survivor Series in November 2023 after AEW President Tony Khan fired Punk ahead of the September 2, 2023, episode of Collision due to his altercation with Jack Perry at All In pay-per-view. Since his comeback to Stamford-based company, the Straight Edge Superstar competed in a couple of live events in December 2023 and confronted multiple stars on weekly television.

Punk was determined to win the Men's Royal Rumble match and go on to headline WrestleMania 40, but it was not meant to be. Cody Rhodes sent the veteran flying over the top rope to win his second Men's Royal Rumble match in a row. The American Nightmare will once again challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

PWInsider has reported that Punk suffered a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match and will likely miss WrestleMania 40. The report added that Punk will likely be heading for surgery following tonight's RAW. Punk suffered a torn triceps during his time in AEW as well.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has provided an update on the injury CM Punk suffered at Royal Rumble. During the Men's Royal Rumble, Punk waived off the doctors during the match on Saturday night and is scheduled to appear on WWE RAW later tonight.

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman comments on CM Punk's return to WWE

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman recently gave his honest take on CM Punk's return to the company.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling last month, The Monster of All Monsters noted that he has heard mixed things about the controversial star. Strowman added that CM Punk is doing his job by bringing attention to the product and will form an opinion on the veteran when he meets him down the line.

"He's doing his job," Strowman said. "At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and butts in seats, and, well, it looks like he's doing it. I've heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I'll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else." [From 03:53 – 04:07]

You can check out the full interview below:

CM Punk and Seth Rollins were rumored to have a dream match at WrestleMania 40, but that looks to be off the table with both superstars currently injured. It will be interesting to see how much time CM Punk will be forced to miss due to injury.

Did you enjoy the Men's Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here