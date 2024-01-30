CM Punk suffered a "significant injury" at WWE Royal Rumble - Reports

CM Punk's return to the WWE ring after a decade did not go according to the plans as the star came up short in the Men's Royal Rumble match. However, things could turn out to be worse for his fans as a new report has indicated that the Voice of the Voiceless suffered a significant injury at the premium live event.

CM Punk shocked the wrestling world at Survivor Series: WarGames as he made his return to the Stamford-based promotion after nearly a decade. The former AEW Champion did not take long in declaring himself for the Royal Rumble and even teased going after Seth Rollins in case he wins the annual battle royal.

The Second City Saint survived until the very last moment but was eliminated by Cody Rhodes, who went on to win back-to-back Rumbles. There was also an injury scare for Punk as he landed awkwardly after taking a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre and was seen speaking with multiple referees during the match.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Network provided an update on the situation, noting that there is speculation within WWE that the former AEW Champion has torn his triceps. However, the exact injury is still unconfirmed. The report further stated that CM Punk is planned for this week's RAW, where he could address the nature of the injury.

CM Punk looked set to face Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40. However, a potential injury could derail the plans. The Visionary is already suffering from torn MCL but has promised to make it in time for the Showcase of Immortals.

