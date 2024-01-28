CM Punk allegedly suffered an injury during the 2024 Royal Rumble Match

CM Punk made his televised WWE in-ring return after ten years at the 2024 Royal Rumble on Saturday. He did well and was part of the final two, but it seemingly was not a smooth night for The Straight Edge Superstar.

It looked like Punk allegedly suffered an arm injury during the match, with a few eagle-eyed WWE fans pointing out where it may have happened. The Second City Saint landed awkwardly on his right elbow after taking a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre.

CM Punk then crawled to the corner, with multiple referees going over to speak to him. Jessica Carr, in particular, had a concerned look on her face. The Straight Edge Superstar did see the match through, engaging in a brilliant battle with Cody Rhodes at the end of the Men's Royal Rumble Match even if he could not bump properly.

Following his elimination, Punk was seen clutching his right elbow again. Hopefully, any potential injury has not occurred, and the former AEW World Champion does not have to miss time.

Even though he did not win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, WWE reportedly has big plans for CM Punk at WrestleMania 40. He is expected to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Night One of the event.

