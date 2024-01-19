Seth Rollins could face former rival after 10 years at WWE WrestleMania 40 - Reports

Seth Rollins is the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion and there is plenty of excitement around his potential opponent at WrestleMania 40. If reports are to be believed, he could end up facing former rival CM Punk at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The Monday Night Messiah and the Second City Saint last wrestled a singles match in December 2013 when the Chicago native defeated the former Shield member on an episode of RAW.

CM Punk left the company shortly afterwards but the animosity between the two continued to exist even though the two had very different career paths there-on. Seth Rollins recently confronted the 2-time AEW World Champion on RAW, accusing him of abandoning WWE ten years ago and actively trying to tear down the company.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted in a recent report that the current world champion is set to face CM Punk at WrestleMania 40. Considering the history between the two and the recent heated showdowns, many fans expected this to happen.

Considering their real-life differences in the past and the blurring of the lines between fiction and reality, this could be one of the most anticipated matches on the 'Mania card.

Seth Rollins revealed his feelings over CM Punk's WWE return

CM Punk's return to WWE after a decade was one of the biggest moments in modern wrestling history. While fans in the arena exploded, Seth Rollins was visibly unhappy when 'Cult of Personality' blared over the speakers.

In a recent clip, he summed up his feelings at the arrival of the former All Elite Wrestling star:

"It was such a mixture of emotions, rage and disappointment. But also like you kinda knew it was coming, and then when you hear it, it was almost like a disbelief, like you've seen a ghost. But a ghost that you really want to punch in the mouth, I guess is the best way to put it," said Rollins.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk has announced that he will enter the men's Royal Rumble. With Seth Rollins holding the World Heavyweight Championship, a showdown between the two could be the way things are headed if the Voice of the Voiceless emerges victorious in the Royal Rumble.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here