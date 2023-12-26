Seth Rollins discloses how he genuinely felt about CM Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series

CM Punk made a shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames after being gone for nearly a decade. While many people in the arena were excited that he was back, Seth Rollins was not.

The two stars were involved in a confrontation on RAW two weeks ago, and many fans are expecting them to collide at WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia. During this week's special episode of the red brand, Seth Rollins made an appearance via satellite where he was asked to disclose what went through his mind after CM Punk showed up at Survivor Series.

"It was such a mixture of emotions, rage and disappointment. But also like you kinda knew it was coming, and then when you here it, it was almost like a disbelief, like you've seen a ghost. But a ghost that you really want to punch in the mouth. I guess is the best way to put it," said Rollins.

CM Punk announced that he will be entering the Men's Royal Rumble match. It'll be interesting to see whether he picks Seth Rollins as his WrestleMania opponent if he wins the bout.

