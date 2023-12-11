Braun Strowman gives his honest opinion on CM Punk's WWE return (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman recently offered his thoughts on CM Punk returning to WWE after almost a decade away from the company.

On November 25, Punk appeared at the end of Survivor Series: WarGames in his hometown of Chicago. Since then, the 45-year-old has featured on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT shows. He has also interacted with several top stars backstage, including Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman confirmed he has heard contrasting opinions about Punk from his co-workers. However, he plans to reserve judgment on the polarizing star until they meet in person:

"He's doing his job," Strowman said. "At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and butts in seats, and, well, it looks like he's doing it. I've heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I'll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else." [3:53 – 4:07]

CM Punk outlined his WWE goal on SmackDown

On the December 8 episode of SmackDown, CM Punk took digs at Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins during a headline-grabbing in-ring promo. Referencing Cody Rhodes' "finish the story" phrase, he added that his own story will not finish until he headlines WrestleMania.

During his previous WWE run between 2005 and 2014, Punk made it his goal to compete in the show-closing match at WrestleMania. Despite being one of the company's top stars for many of those nine years, he never succeeded in his mission.

The Best in the World is expected to feud with Rollins in the months leading up to WrestleMania 40 on April 6-7, 2024.

