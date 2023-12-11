Seth Rollins takes a shot at CM Punk during WWE show ahead of RAW

Seth Rollins and CM Punk seem destined to meet in the ring in the future. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion just took a shot at the star during a live event.

Ever since CM Punk returned, Rollins has made it no secret that he was not happy to see him. In fact, during the return, he was seen flipping him off and shouting at him from ringside, absolutely furious although he had just won his WarGames match.

At the WWE State College live event tonight, he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a one-on-one match.

Seth Rollins was confronted with CM Punk chants after the match, something he didn't take too well. He addressed the crowd chants by laughing at first, and then saying that he didn't want to talk about him. He wanted to thank everyone present at the show. He wished them all Happy Holidays. He then asked them to let everyone know by singing his song who the "real best in the world is."

Expand Tweet

There was a mixed reaction with a lot of them singing his song while others started to chant for Punk again.

The two have not met in the ring, but both have referred to each other in promos, and it appears to be only a matter of time before they end up facing each other in a WWE ring.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.