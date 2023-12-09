'PRIME WWE IS BACK'- Fans go wild as CM Punk delivers Promo of the Year contender on SmackDown

CM Punk addressed the WWE Universe during the special "Tribute to the Troops" episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Punk's return to SmackDown after almost a decade brought forth one of the year's standout promo segments. The electric crowd reactions and numerous references he made highlighted that the Best in the World was back in business.

The former WWE Champion showcased his unparalleled mic skills, teasing potential feuds with a roster of big names, including Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, and several others. However, the name that resonated with everyone in the arena and had fans eager for Punk's mention was none other than Seth Rollins, who has publicly discussed his animosity towards Punk.

The Second City Saint acknowledged the warm welcome from everyone but hinted at one individual harboring issues, suggesting a "bad apple" in the mix. Refraining from delving into Rollins, he took a major dig, remarking on Rollins not even being the "Man" of his own household, referencing his wife Becky Lynch.

Following Punk's promo, the fans have erupted with excitement, expressing eagerness for the potential feud between these two modern-day greats.

Closing the promo, CM Punk asserted that despite others' intentions to finishing the story (referencing Cody Rhodes), it was he who would script his own story. He boldly claimed his goal, winning the Royal Rumble match and headlining WrestleMania.

Fans have since reacted to Punk's confident declaration, holding firm belief that the Best in the World will emerge victorious in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, potentially setting the stage for a clash against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Punk is scheduled to make an appearance on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, where he will announce his chosen destination from among RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

