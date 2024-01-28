Cody Rhodes gets honest about the AEW exits of himself and CM Punk at the Royal Rumble 2024 press conference

WWE star Cody Rhodes recently spoke about his exit from AEW. Rhodes also compared his situation to CM Punk who was recently fired from All Elite Wrestling.

The American Nightmare left AEW in February 2022 and made his shocking WWE return at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022 as the surprise opponent for Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. Rhodes defeated Rollins to pick up the victory in his first WWE match in nearly six years.

At the Royal Rumble press conference earlier, Cody Rhodes revealed that his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion was a personal thing.

"Don't believe anything that Wade Keller put out about why I left or anything like that. The truth is, nobody knows. [It was a] personal thing. And probably a personal thing for Punk and that happens. People come, people go. It's not a huge thing."

Cody Rhodes reacts to Vince McMahon's alegations

WWE star Cody Rhodes was recently asked about the allegations on former Chairman, Vince McMahon. A former WWE employee Janel Grant recently accused McMahon of abuse and exploitation which led to McMahon resigning from his position at TKO.

Speaking at the Royal Rumble press conference, Rhodes revealed that Vince's allegations came as a shock. The American Nightmare further applauded the TKO management for handling the issue.

"As far as the news is concerned, we were finding it out and reading the same things as you guys. It set a dark cloud certainly. As far as TKO, Nick Khan and the board took it very seriously, acted immediately. Looking at the future, I don't know the answer to that. I think somewhere is a basic tenet of this crew, from a roster standpoint, is very family. Never seen anything like this. Most of the time, wrestling locker rooms are fighting, talking trash about each other, making fun of each other, sandbagging each other, all that nonsense. This crew is very team-based and perhaps that's the ingredient."

Cody Rhodes became the first man in 26 years to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches last night when he tossed CM Punk over the top rope to win the 30-man contest. Rhodes has made it clear in the past that he plans to take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after winning the Rumble and it seems like that match could be one of the main-events of this year's WrestleMania.

