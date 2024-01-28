Cody Rhodes speaks about the moment former WWE Champion made him set up the ring

The 2024 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes recently spoke about CM Punk and his experiences with the veteran.

Punk and Cody were the last two men in this year's Royal Rumble match. The two stars went at it for a spot in the main event of WrestleMania. However, Rhodes finally stood tall as he eliminated The Second City Saint after an exciting last few minutes.

During the post-Royal Rumble press conference, Cody spoke highly of Punk. He recalled how the Best in the World was a locker room leader even during his OVW days and asked him to set up the ring. The American Nightmare claimed that he was excited to see what lies ahead for CM Punk in WWE.

"To see him tonight, and to see Miz, to see Kofi, those were my guys. The first OVW show I walked into, Brent Albright vs. CM Punk was the main event. Punk was also like running the whole show. He made me set up the ring. Sometimes you want another person who you admire and respect to stop looking at you as the kid and look at you and see who I am now. That means a lot to me. He's amazing, it could've gone either way. I look forward to what he does in WWE." [From 24:15 - 24:53]

You can watch the full presser here:

Cody Rhodes spoke about the allegations against Vince McMahon

During the press conference, Cody Rhodes was also honest about the recent allegations against Vince McMahon. He stated that it was shocking to find out about the news, and it dampened the mood slightly.

"As far as the news is concerned, we were finding it out and reading the same things as you guys. It set a dark cloud certainly. As far as TKO, Nick Khan and the board, took it very seriously, acted immediately. Looking at the future, I don't know the answer to that. I think somewhere is a basic tenet of this crew from a roster standpoint is very family. Never seen anything like this. Most of the time wrestling locker room are fighting, talking trash about each other, making fun of each other, sandbagging each other, all that nonsense. This crew is very team-based and perhaps that's the ingredient," Cody said.

However, Cody Rhodes lauded the TKO management for taking action on the matter immediately. He pointed out that the current locker room had a sense of belonging and family about them and hoped that such an incident would not happen again.

What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes winning the Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.