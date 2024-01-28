"It set a dark cloud certainly" - Cody Rhodes responds to Vince McMahon exploitation allegations

WWE star Cody Rhodes answered a question about the Vince McMahon allegations that came up recently.

In a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, Mr. McMahon was accused of abuse and exploitation by a former employee, Janel Grant. The news sent shockwaves across the wrestling world and prompted Vince McMahon to resign from his role at TKO.

During the post-Royal Rumble press conference, Cody took the question head-on and mentioned that the reports were very shocking. He applauded Nick Khan and the TKO management for taking strict action.

The American Nightmare made it clear that the current roster has a sense of family ties among themselves, and such instances would probably not happen in the future.

"As far as the news is concerned, we were finding it out and reading the same things as you guys. It set a dark cloud certainly. As far as TKO, Nick Khan and the board, took it very seriously, acted immediately. Looking at the future, I don't know the answer to that. I think somewhere is a basic tenet of this crew from a roster standpoint is very family. Never seen anything like this. Most of the time wrestling locker room are fighting, talking trash about each other, making fun of each other, sandbagging each other, all that nonsense. This crew is very team-based and perhaps that's the ingredient."

You can watch the full presser here:

The situation on Vince McMahon is still developing and it will be interesting to see what new facts emerge in this case.

