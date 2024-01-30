Watch: Potential moment when CM Punk suffered career-changing injury in WWE Royal Rumble 2024

CM Punk reportedly suffered a torn triceps during WWE Royal Rumble 2024. The veteran is rumored to be heading to surgery following his appearance on tonight's edition of RAW.

Punk's time in All Elite Wrestling was greatly diminished by injuries. The veteran won the AEW World Championship twice but never defended the title due to injuries forcing him to miss time. He suffered a torn triceps in his match with Jon Moxley at All Out 2022 and then went on a rant at the media scrum, targetting his peers in All Elite Wrestling.

He was fired by AEW in September 2023 and returned to WWE at Survivor Series last November. The controversial star was hoping to headline the first WrestleMania of his career but now will likely miss the event due to another injury.

PWInsider has speculated that the injury to CM Punk may have occurred during Drew McIntyre's Future Shock DDT on the veteran at Royal Rumble 2024.

A fan has uploaded a video of the exact moment the rumored injury took place on Saturday night, and you can check it out in the post below.

WWE veteran R-Truth claims CM Punk doesn't have any weaknesses

R-Truth believes that CM Punk does not have any weaknesses due to him being straight edge.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the 52-year-old broke down the dynamic between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. R-Truth stated that Punk does not have any weaknesses, and that is also his strength.

"I think his weaknesses, I don't think he have any. Um, he is straight-edge, he don't have weaknesses. His strength is not having any weaknesses. That's cold," said Truth. [From 03:58 onwards]

The former United States Champion added that Cody Rhodes' weakness is that he cares too much, and his strength is that he is the son of WWE legend Dusty Rhodes.

"Cody's weakness is he cares. He give a da*n. And his strength is, he's the son of the legendary late Dusty Rhodes. He came into this business, he was born into this business... He has roots in this business." [From 04:15 onwards]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

CM Punk has a very loyal fanbase who were hoping to see him finally main event WrestleMania for the first time in his career. However, if the rumors are true, it is far more likely that the veteran will miss WrestleMania 40 in April.

