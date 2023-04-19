Top AEW star addresses heavy criticism echoed by CM Punk at All Out 2022 press conference

CM Punk had a number of things to get off his chest when he entered the AEW All Out 2022 post-show media scrum. He laid into Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Elite for a number of reasons in an inflammatory rant. Page took to social media today and addressed some of the criticism which Punk had thrown in his direction.

Punk and Hangman Page clashed for the AEW title in 2022, with the Straight Edge Superstar winning the bout. However, it transpired that their issues went much further than their storyline feud. This led to Punk dubbing Page an "empty-headed dumb f*ck" during the presser, targeting Hangman for his prior admission that he didn't listen to advice.

Punk has yet to make an official return to the promotion, although recent reports suggest the wait could soon be over.

Hangman posted an Instagram story addressing Punk's criticism. He said that he has and will always welcome advice from veterans who have come before and are instrumental.

"The reports that I 'don't take advice' have been greatly exaggerated, perhaps by no one more so than me. Advice and feedback, particularly from those who have come before, have always been and always will be welcomed and appreciated. My self-deprecating and dry insistence otherwise just comes from a place of being more personally interested in wrestling as an art than a sport... I kinda thought i would have been asked about it by now and could've clarified. i just wouldn't want any of the older generation, especially those whose work with us is vital and unknown to fans, to feel that their wisdom is dismissed. i am also still in search of the cheese puffs. let me know if you find them. thank you." - Hangman Page via Instagram

Zach McGibbon @RawIsGibby Interesting timing on this Instagram story from Hangman Page considering the reports of Punk coming back. Interesting timing on this Instagram story from Hangman Page considering the reports of Punk coming back. https://t.co/Wmk8jyOJ7E

Hangman has been off TV since he was, in storyline, attacked by the Blackpool Combat Club with a screwdriver. Fans are hopeful that their mutual enemies might unite The Elite and Page once again.

The Elite are said to be unkeen on the idea of working with CM Punk in AEW

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers “CM Punk and FTR vs. The Elite. That’s gotta be it, right? If you want to sell 50K tickets and take this company to the next level, that’s it, that’s me dreaming. That six-man tag in Wembley Stadium (ALL IN) could help launch AEW to the next level.”



- Dax Harwood via Uproxx “CM Punk and FTR vs. The Elite. That’s gotta be it, right? If you want to sell 50K tickets and take this company to the next level, that’s it, that’s me dreaming. That six-man tag in Wembley Stadium (ALL IN) could help launch AEW to the next level.”- Dax Harwood via Uproxx https://t.co/sTQX8eeXJK

Punk's supposedly impending return has been extensively covered in recent weeks with reports alleging that the Cult of Personality is set to return on the upcoming AEW Saturday TV show.

Prior to that, it was also reported that he was willing to work with The Elite in his return. However, the trio was said to be unkeen on the idea of working with Punk after their altercation last September.

Punk was also said to be meeting with Chris Jericho, and the possibility of the two working together in AEW has been mentioned.

