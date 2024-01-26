WWE Superstar R-Truth shares his perspective about CM Punk and Cody Rhodes' strengths and weaknesses (Exclusive)

According to WWE veteran R-Truth, both Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have their strengths and weaknesses, making it difficult to choose between them.

With the Royal Rumble just around the corner, many believe that Cody and Punk are two of the most likely superstars in line to win the match. The Second City Saint has already made it clear that he wants the ticket to WrestleMania, while The American Nightmare is still eager to finish his story.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter, R-Truth shared his thoughts on what he thought were Punk's strengths and weaknesses.

"I think his weaknesses, I don't think he have any. Um, he is straight-edge, he don't have weaknesses. His strength is not having any weaknesses. That's cold," said Truth. [3:58 onwards]

He also talked about Cody Rhodes in the same manner:

"Cody's weakness is he cares. He give a da*n. And his strength is, he's the son of of a legendary late Dusty Rhodes. He came into this business, he was born into this business... He has roots in this business." [4:15 onwards]

R-Truth has recently commented on another WWE Superstar

In the same interview, R-Truth talked about a particular problem with Rhea Ripley while staying in his comic kayfabe character.

According to the veteran, The Eradicator has a highly volatile temper. He explained:

"Mami... She got problems. She got problems Bill. She can go from zero to hundred in like seconds. She will bite. Ya'll people say like 'I don't bite,' Mami will bite... Mami will bite you if you do the wrong thing, or say the wrong thing. Why do you think Dirty Dom stays at 'attention-hut?'" [3:43 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell whether R-Truth will ever become an official member of the Judgment Day in WWE.

