WWE Superstar says Rhea Ripley has "got problems" (Exclusive)

A popular WWE Superstar has jokingly made a claim that Rhea Ripley has quite a serious problem when it comes to her temper.

The star in question is R-Truth, who believes himself to be a full-fledged member of the Judgment Day no matter what others may say. According to him, Rhea Ripley has a very volatile temper, which makes her an intimidating figure to interact with.

Speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, R-Truth was asked about his opinion on the Eradicator. Still, fully in line with his on-screen character, the WWE superstar stated:

"Mami... She got problems. She got problems Bill. She can go from zero to hundred in like seconds. She will bite. Ya'll people say like 'I don't bite,' Mami will bite... Mami will bite you if you do the wrong thing, or say the wrong thing. Why do you think Dirty Dom stays at 'attention-hut?'" [3:43 onwards]

Rhea Ripley recently confirmed that R-Truth is not a part of their WWE stable

Despite many fans desperately wanting R-Truth to be a part of the Judgment Day, Mami has made it clear that the group has never officially included him.

Speaking on the WWE 2024 Preview Special show, The Eradicator stated:

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone," Rhea Ripley said.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether R-Truth will eventually be able to join Judgment Day.

