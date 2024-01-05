Rhea Ripley apologizes to fans after confirming that major WWE star is not part of The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley has confirmed that WWE veteran R-Truth is not a part of The Judgment Day, and she has had enough of him thinking that he is a member of the fearsome faction.

The former WWE United States Champion has been acting like he's in the group since he returned at Survivor Series: WarGames last year, and would even enter their locker room when no one was around. He even came out to the faction's theme song on Monday Night RAW this week wearing their merchandise. He believes he is in the group, although he is not an official member.

During her appearance on the WWE 2024 Preview Special show, Rhea Ripley was asked whether R-Truth is a part of The Judgment Day. Mami apologized to the fans after clarifying that he's not in the group.

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone," Rhea Ripley said. [2:08 - 2:59]

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship on RAW this week

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, themed Day 1, Rhea Ripley put her Women's World Championship on the line against Ivy Nile. The two WWE Superstars had a competitive match, but it only took one Riptide for Mami to emerge victorious and retain her title.

Rhea Ripley held the gold for nearly 300 days, and it does not seem like she will lose it anytime soon. With the 2024 Royal Rumble only a few weeks away, the winner of the 30-women bout could end up challenging Mami for the gold at WrestleMania 40.

