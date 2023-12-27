[WATCH] Closing moments of CM Punk vs Dominik Mysterio at WWE MSG

CM Punk made his highly anticipated WWE in-ring return tonight at Madison Square Garden, and his first opponent was Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio.

The Straight Edge Superstar returned to the Stamford-based company last month at Survivor Series after the Men's WarGames match, which was a major surprise. He parted ways with the global wrestling juggernaut in 2014, with his last match taking place at that year's Royal Rumble.

He returned to the industry after signing with AEW in 2021, and although things started well, it ended differently, as Tony Khan fired him following an incident that took place at AEW All In. CM Punk officially signed with the RAW brand two weeks ago, and he's also slated to compete in the upcoming Rumble match.

Before entering the 30-man match, Punk competed in his first WWE match in nearly a decade at a live event in Madison Square Garden. The crowd was hot for him throughout the whole contest. He emerged victorious via pinfall after hitting Dominik Mysterio with the Go to Sleep.

You can check out a clip of the finish below:

Expand Tweet

CM Punk was successful in his match against Dirty Dom. It'll be interesting to see whether he'll get the same result at the Royal Rumble.

Do you think Punk will win the 2024 Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comments below!