CM Punk isn't the only superstar on the injured list in WWE. There has now been news that another top star and former world champion is injured and worked the Royal Rumble with a fractured foot.

Punk confirmed on the RAW after Royal Rumble 2024 that he will almost 100% miss WrestleMania 40 and his opportunity to headline the Grandest Stage of Them All. It was reported on F4WOnline that Kevin Owens worked the 2024 Royal Rumble with a fractured foot.

The report further stated that Owens sustained a fractured foot on the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown when he faced Santos Escobar in the final of the United States Championship tournament.

It also stated that the match against Logan Paul was his first bout since getting injured. Superstars working while injured isn't a new concept in wrestling, but WWE usually is more careful in approaching the situation.

Owens made it clear in the post-match interview that he isn't done with Logan Paul. There has been no news about the timeline for recovery or whether he plans to take some time away.

Could he possibly miss WrestleMania 40 like CM Punk? We will update you as the situation progresses.

