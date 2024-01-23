Major WWE Superstar could depart the company following WrestleMania - Reports

A major WWE Superstar could be leaving the company following WrestleMania 40.

Tonight's edition of RAW will take place in New Orleans and is the final episode of the red brand before Royal Rumble 2024. Drew McIntyre is scheduled to battle The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a singles match.

McIntyre also poked fun at several superstars in a new video posted ahead of tonight's show. The former WWE Champion has also had confrontations with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes on RAW in recent weeks.

According to a new report from PW Insider, Drew McIntyre's contract status has not changed despite being one of the focal points of the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The report added that McIntyre will be a free agent right after WrestleMania 40, as his current deal was extended due to time taken off following last year's Show of Shows. PWInsider's report also added that there is still plenty of time to get a new deal done.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion, but both reigns occurred during the pandemic, and there were no fans present. Only time will tell what the future holds for the 38-year-old in the world of professional wrestling.

Would you like to see McIntyre sign with another promotion later this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.