Drew McIntyre fires shots at various RAW stars ahead of major WWE match

Drew McIntyre has fired shots at multiple superstars ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

Tonight is the final episode of the red brand before WWE Royal Rumble 2024 this Saturday night. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are set to meet face-to-face tonight ahead of the premium live event. Both superstars have already declared for the Men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night.

Drew McIntyre will also be in action tonight on WWE RAW. The former WWE Champion is scheduled for a singles match against Judgment Day's Damian Priest. Ahead of their match tonight, McIntyre shared a new video on social media and called out several superstars. He noted that Seth Rollins has called himself a workhorse, but is now on the shelf with an injury.

"We are six days to the Rumble and our champion is potentially hurt. Seth (Rollins), you've got to be careful when you call yourself a workhorse. The thing about workhorses is, if you run too hard, and you aren't actually one and have got an injured wheel, they put you down," he said. [From 00:14 - 00:27]

The Scottish Warrior then turned his attention to Cody Rhodes. The two popular stars had a promo last week on RAW, and both will compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match this weekend.

"I think what we are seeing is a very clever act developed outside of the company, instead of the real person. The wolf in politicians clothing. The gratitude is real, the work ethic is real, and some of the other stuff? I don't know. I guess, prove me wrong. I'd much rather the silver tongue than Punk's poisonous one," he added. [From 01:08 - 01:28]

Drew McIntyre sends warning to Damian Priest ahead of WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre delivered a message to Damian Priest ahead of their match tonight on WWE RAW.

In his new video today, Drew McIntyre mocked Priest for his failed Money in the Bank cash-in attempts and suggested that he should take the briefcase from the latter. The veteran added that he is going to defeat The Judgment Day member tonight, but sees value in Priest moving forward.

"Now Priest, you idiot. One, stop wearing Rhea's clothes. Two, once again, why didn't you wait until I beat Seth and I was champion, and I was weakened to cash in? Why do you think you keep failing? On that note, maybe I should take that briefcase from you and restore it's credibility. Mate, I'm going to beat you. But BS aside, I do see you as an important player in my vision for RAW," said Drew McIntyre. [From 01:29 - 01:54]

The anticipation for Royal Rumble 2024 is off the charts. It will be interesting to see if any more matches are added to the card for the premium live event during tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

