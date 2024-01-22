Cody Rhodes sends seven-word message to CM Punk ahead of WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes has sent an interesting seven-word message to CM Punk ahead of their scheduled promo tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

CM Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry ahead of All In 2023. He returned to the promotion after a decade away at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 and has officially signed with RAW. The controversial star has made it known that he intends to win the Men's Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania for the first time in his career.

Cody Rhodes was an original EVP of All Elite Wrestling but decided to leave the promotion to return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble match last year but lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Ahead of their face-to-face tomorrow night on RAW, Cody Rhodes took to social media to send a seven-word message to CM Punk. He noted that he knows what he wants to talk about and promoted their promo tomorrow night as seen in his post below:

"I know what we should talk about," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran wants to see Cody Rhodes go through "hard times" before becoming champion

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes Cody Rhodes needs to suffer more before capturing a World Title in the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that Cody Rhodes is telling a story and that he needs to fall on more "hard times" like his father, Dusty Rhodes, before "finishing his story."

The veteran added there is no rush to make The American Nightmare champion and his story could go on for years.

"I don't want Cody to win. Cody has a story, he's gotta suffer a while. He has to go through pain and tribulations. He has to adopt the same course as his daddy, Dusty. Hard times, hard times, hard times. Hard times does not have a definite number on it. It could be tomorrow, it could be two years from now," said Dutch Mantell. [From 22:00 to 22:35]

You can check out the full episode in the video below:

CM Punk is determined to win the Men's Royal Rumble match to headline a WrestleMania for the first time in his career. Cody Rhodes feels like he has to win the Men's Royal Rumble match once again so he can finally finish his story and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows.

It will be fascinating to see who emerges victorious at the premium live event next Saturday night.

Which WWE Superstar do you think will win the Men's Royal Rumble next weekend? Sound off in the comment section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.