Cody Rhodes could face "hard times" in WWE before first World Title win, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran feels it will be some time before Cody Rhodes wins his first World Championship in the WWE.

The veteran in question is Dutch Mantell. Rhodes has been in search of championship gold ever since he came into WWE. He came close at WrestleMania 39, where he lost to Roman Reigns in the main event. Since then, The American Nightmare has won the Undisputed Tag Team Championships but didn't get close to any of the World Titles.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that Cody needed to suffer more before winning a World Title. He felt that Rhodes needed to go through "hard times" just like his father before he became the first member of his family to win a World Championship in WWE.

"I don't want Cody to win. Cody has a story, he's gotta suffer a while. He has to go through pain and tribulations. He has to adopt the same course as his daddy, Dusty. Hard times, hard times, hard times. Hard times does not have a definite number on it. It could be tomorrow, it could be two years from now." [From 22:00 to 22:35]

Mantell spoke about how he would book Cody Rhodes

During the same conversation, Mantell shared his vision of a storyline for the second-generation superstar. The former WWE manager felt that Cody Rhodes could go through a Loser Leaves Town match where he could put his entire career on the line. He felt that could be a better storyline to get the fans more invested in his story.

"I think the more he suffers and if he finally takes it down long enough, and he just says, 'I know my daddy went through hard times and if I don't win it this time, I'm hanging it up. That's as far as he can take it. So he puts the Loser Leaves Town stipulation on himself instead of the promotion doing it. He says if I don't win it I'm walking away. Now either the hard times are gonna win or I'm gonna beat hard times. I think it needs to come down something like that." [From 22:37 to 23:11]

