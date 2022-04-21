WWE legend believes wrestling returns like Cody Rhodes' lack the surprise factor of old

Former WWE Superstar Gangrel spoke on how returns like Cody Rhodes' at WrestleMania no longer have the suspense and magic of the comebacks of old.

The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month after spending six years away from the company.

Despite the admiration Rhodes received from fans in Dallas, Gangrel said in a recent interview with WrestlingInc that returns today lack the surprise factor due to always being reported on beforehand:

"Everybody has got to know something, and everybody knows this and that, so there’s no surprise moments. Definitely, I believe that mystery is missing in it, and that magic, suspense, and surprise of things. Because everybody speculated he was coming, that Cody Rhodes was coming over, you can’t hide anything anymore when it’s publicly traded companies. Everything is bound to get out, but I miss that, it hurts wrestling, the fans like me. I like to be surprised, I want to watch something and not guess the outcome." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

With the advent of social media, it has become harder for wrestling promotions to hide secrets from fans who try to unearth rumors. However, Rhodes' return to 'Mania was still a major highlight. The crowd's roar and excitement in the stadium made for a truly unforgettable moment.

Cody Rhodes is set for a rematch with Seth Rollins

After facing Seth Rollins in his return match at WrestleMania 38, Cody will battle The Architect again at WrestleMania Backlash.

In what was possibly the match of the weekend, Cody Rhodes came out of 'Mania with a victory over Rollins.

Since their contest, Seth Rollins said he had no idea he would face Cody Rhodes and was unprepared. However, with their rematch now confirmed for WrestleMania Backlash, the former Universal Champion has plenty of time to prepare for The American Nightmare in their highly anticipated rematch.

