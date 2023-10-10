Why did Drew McIntyre ruin Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in on WWE RAW? Exploring potential reason

On Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre found himself at the center of things during the show's opening segment. While McIntyre interrupted a Seth Rollins promo and challenged him for a World Heavyweight Championship match, he stopped a potential Money in the Bank cash-in from Damian Priest just moments later.

Given that Rollins has not been at his best due to back injuries, this moment was probably Damian's best chance to become champion. Since this development transpired in the segment, many wonder why The Scottish Warrior stopped Damian Priest from cashing in his contract.

The potential reason behind it could be that Drew McIntyre wants to be the man who ends Seth Rollins' run. Since winning the World Heavyweight Championship, Rollins has had an impressive run in which he has registered victories over some massive names. Hence, McIntyre wants to be the one to end Rollins and say 'sorry' to the fans.

Expand Tweet

During a promo last week on RAW, McIntyre said that even if he does something terrible, as long as he says sorry, the WWE Universe will forgive him. He cited Jey Uso as an example for the same. This could be one potential reason why McIntyre stopped Damian Priest's cash-in.

WWE reportedly had different plans for Drew McIntyre before the release of a superstar

During some previous editions of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre was seen teaming up with Matt Riddle. While McIntyre never seemed keen on doing so, fans felt the duo made a good team. But after Riddle was released from WWE, few have brought up the short time he and McIntyre spent together.

However, as per reports, WWE originally intended to pair Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre as full-time tag partners. The Stamford-based promotion was so sure about the idea that they designed merchandise with a potential team name. The report stated:

"Prior to his departure from the company, I’m told there were significant plans for a Matt Riddle / Drew McIntyre tag team. So much so, various merchandise items were designed with the team name……. “McRiddle.” This is not a joke."

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

While the WWE Universe will not see Riddle and McIntyre team up, they will likely witness the latter in an interesting feud against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see how the rivalry develops and if the Scotsman is able to dethrone The Visionary.