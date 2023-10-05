Original plans for Matt Riddle before his sudden release; former WWE Champion heavily involved - Reports

Despite his well-documented backstage issues, Matt Riddle's WWE release surprised the wrestling world. The Original Bro was in a prominent position on Monday Night RAW before he was taken off the show due to his behavior away from the ring.

There reportedly were significant plans for Riddle on RAW before he was let go, with Drew McIntyre heavily involved. According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, the two were supposed to be a full-blown tag team named McRiddle. Yes, with that name.

They had previously teamed together on a couple of occasions, with McIntyre trying to distance himself from Riddle. Various merchandise items were allegedly designed as well, which indicates they were set to remain together for a while.

"Prior to his departure from the company, I’m told there were significant plans for a Matt Riddle / Drew McIntyre tag team. So much so, various merchandise items were designed with the team name……. “McRiddle.” This is not a joke," reported WrestleVotes.

WWE scrapped the Drew McIntyre-Matt Riddle tag team after an incident involving the former United States Champion at JFK International Airport. He was released a couple of weeks later. Meanwhile, The Scottish Warrior is currently teasing a heel turn, which will likely come to fruition soon.

Matt Riddle's first move following his WWE release

The now-former WWE Superstar hasn't been short on offers, with several wrestling and MMA promotions looking to secure his services. However, Riddle is currently focused on something else. His first move post-release has recently been revealed.

The Original Bro is set to launch his own cannabis strain, called "Riddle OG." As for his regular ventures, it remains to be seen what's next. Matt Riddle is still incredibly skilled in the ring and the octagon.

Perhaps, if his conduct improves, WWE may even bring him back. Riddle already has unfinished business, as evidenced by the company's original plans for him.

Do you think Riddle will ever return? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!