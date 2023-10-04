Matt Riddle reveals next big move after WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle is all set to launch his own cannabis strain.

Riddle was let go by WWE recently, in a move that didn't surprise many fans. The superstar was involved in an incident at the JFK Airport where he was seemingly drunk and out of control. Riddle had backstage heat from various other issues as well.

Following his WWE release, Matt Riddle shared an Instagram post hinting that something big was on the horizon. Now, he has reposted an Instagram post stating that he is launching his own cannabis strain, "Riddle OG."

Matt Riddle recently responded to allegations of misconduct against him

A woman named Malia Hosaka had made allegations against The King of Bros, claiming that he stripped down to his underwear in front of her. Riddle responded to the allegations soon after, and here's what he said:

"The PWX thing wasn't even an incident[,]” claimed Riddle when reached for comment via text message. "[T]here was only one locker room [which isn't uncommon on the indies unfortunately] [and] the promoter told me to change in there[,] so I did. Malia confronted me on my way out, I explained that the promoter told me to go change in there and she talked to the promoter and that was the end of it."

Riddle was one of the most exciting acts on WWE television for the better part of his main roster run. He used to receive massive reactions on a weekly basis. He received a huge ovation during his last WWE appearance at the 2023 Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad, India.

While returning to the US, Riddle was involved in an incident at the JFK Airport where he accused a cop of sexual assault, before deleting the post. Riddle was never seen on WWE TV again and was later released.

