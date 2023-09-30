[WATCH] A possibly drunk Matt Riddle was out of control during controversial airport incident

Footage of Matt Riddle during the infamous airport incident has now been released via TMZ.

Shortly after WWE's tour in India for the 2023 Superstar Spectacle event, the crew headed back to the US. Around the same time, Riddle shared a photo of a police officer at an airport, claiming that he had sexually assaulted him. Riddle deleted the post soon after.

Matt Riddle was one of the several big names who were released by WWE recently. It seemed like WWE had enough of Riddle's antics. It looks like someone who was present during the incident at the airport recorded Riddle while he was being chaotic. TMZ received the footage and released it on its YouTube channel.

What did a witness tell TMZ about the incident involving Matt Riddle?

As per a witness, the flight to Orlando kept getting postponed on multiple occasions. Riddle and an unnamed friend had a few drinks in the meantime. The witness added that Riddle was 'incredibly obnoxious' and was being 'extremely loud and rude' during the flight delay.

Riddle was not allowed to board the plane when the flight was ready to take off. The witness in question told TMZ that Riddle was upset over the same and asked the following: 'So are you telling me I'm not going home today?'

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Matt Riddle received massive heat in WWE after cutting a promo in which he mentioned his former tag team partner Randy Orton.

"[Matt] Riddle also had heat with management at one point right after that for going off the script and putting over [Randy] Orton on a live television interview when talking about how much pain Orton was in during the latter stages of their team and before the injury angle was shot. While praised for the promo going behind the scenes and being real, it was not what was scripted for him."

However, Riddle had a bright future ahead of him in WWE. He was insanely popular and did the best work of his career as one-half of RK-Bro alongside Randy Orton. Unfortunately, his run in the Stamford-based promotion is over, and only time will tell what is next in store for The Original Bro.

