Controversial wrestling figure just sent Matt Riddle an offer after his WWE release

Matt Riddle is gone from WWE. The star confirmed the news on his social media minutes before SmackDown. Now that he's free, though, it appears that he's not without offers. A big but controversial name in the wrestling community has sent him an offer - Rob Feinstein.

Feinstein is the infamous founder of Ring of Honor. While having played a big role in the modern wrestling picture, given the importance of ROH, unfortunately, he has been surrounded by controversy. He allegedly met a fictitious minor who had been made up by a sting operation conducted by Perverted Justice.

There was a media storm surrounding it. Feinstein later issued a statement denying the entire incident. He also claimed that the whole thing had happened so that Cary Silkin could allegedly take control of Ring of Honor. Feinstein eventually left ROH.

Now, the promoter has contacted Matt Riddle soon after WWE released him and sent him an offer for a few dates. His response to this is not known at this time. Feinstein posted a few photos of himself with Riddle while making the claim.

"Just reached out to Matt about some dates," he wrote.

At this time, Matt Riddle's next step is not known, but it appears that he's accepted a different offer from an old rival. It might not be too long before fans see him wrestle again.

Where do you want to see Riddle next? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star