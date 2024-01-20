WWE finally addresses Seth Rollins' injury

Things seem to be looking bleak for Seth Rollins following a real-life injury he suffered on WWE RAW this week. The Visionary got hurt during his World Heavyweight Championship match against Jinder Mahal on Monday night.

According to a few reports, Rollins tore his MCL and suffered a partial meniscus tear. This means he may miss around four weeks or possibly more if surgery is required, putting his WrestleMania 40 status in doubt.

WWE has finally acknowledged Seth Rollins' injury during the latest episode of SmackDown, confirming that he will kick off RAW next week and "address his future as World Heavyweight Champion."

It is not known what will happen, with the possibility of Rollins relinquishing his World Heavyweight Championship seem pretty high. The Visionary may give up the belt and go into rehabilitation before returning in time for WrestleMania 40 for a big match. Alternatively, Seth could probably announce that he will continue his title reign while recovering from the injury.

WWE is reportedly planning a match between Rollins and CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows this year. So, it would be quite disappointing if a change is enforced.

