Update on Seth Rollins' status for WrestleMania 40 - Reports

Seth Rollins' injury has shocked the WWE Universe, as many believe that The Visionary won't be able to perform at WrestleMania 40 in the first week of April. According to a new report, there's a slight chance that Rollins might make it in time for the event.

Last year, Seth Rollins started his journey as the workhorse champion of Monday Night RAW when he captured the World Heavyweight Championship in Saudi Arabia at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

Unfortunately, he was injured during his last title defense against Jinder Mahal. Previously, Fightful reported that Rollins was out with a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson backed up the previous report but added that there's a chance Rollins could return from a torn meniscus in around 4-6 weeks and can perform at WrestleMania 40.

"Rollins could return from a torn meniscus, if surgery is required, in 3-4 weeks if he was able to push it, but 4-6 weeks is usually a more likely recovery. Rollins should be good to perform at Wrestlemania this April but other major events before that could be questionable." [H/T - PWInsider]

The report doesn't reveal the recovery time for his torn MCL and states that Rollins will miss the other two events before Mania 40.

Randy Orton has replaced Seth Rollins at WWE live events

Seth Rollins became the workhorse champion and the face of the red brand over the past year. Apart from multiple title defenses, The Visionary has been prominently featured in high-profile feuds as the champion.

However, tragedy struck when Rollins had his second televised defense of January 2024 against Jinder Mahal. The Visionary is currently pulled from every live event until February 2024 due to his knee injury.

Recently, WWE replaced Rollins with Randy Orton for the red brand's future live events. A recent report suggests that Rollins will address his health and future on an upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

