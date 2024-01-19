Seth Rollins' replacement revealed

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins suffered an injury during his match against Jinder Mahal on RAW last week. While there is no update on the severity of the injury, the World Heavyweight Champion has been pulled off from upcoming live events. We now have information on who will be replacing the star.

The Visionary has stood up to his words of being a fighting champion ever since winning the belt. He put the title on the line against Jinder Mahal on the latest edition of the red brand. While Rollins was able to retain the gold, he suffered a leg injury towards the end of the match and was seen having trouble walking afterward.

It was recently noted that Seth Rollins was pulled from this weekend's live show and the upcoming RAW. WWE is now advertising Randy Orton in his place on their official website.

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton made his return at Survivor Series: WarGames after nearly 18 months on the shelf. The Legend Killer has competed in a few matches since then, with a couple of them taking place on house shows.

Seth Rollins looked set to face CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 40

CM Punk stunned the WWE Universe at Survivor Series a couple of months back as he made his return to the global juggernaut after nearly a decade. While fans were more than excited to see the Chicago native return, Seth Rollins didn't look too pleased about it and has made his disregard for Punk clear on multiple occasions.

While all signs were pointing towards a match between the two at WrestleMania 40, Rollins' injury could derail those plans. However, there is still no official word on the severity of the champ's injury.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk is set to enter this year's Royal Rumble and is one of the favorites to win the marquee battle royal. The Voice of the Voiceless is expected to go after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship in case he goes all the way next Saturday.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here