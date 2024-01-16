[WATCH] Seth Rollins spotted having difficulty walking

Seth Rollins was struggling to walk after the latest edition of WWE RAW went off the air.

Rollins took on Jinder Mahal in a World Heavyweight Championship match on the latest episode of RAW. In the end, The Visionary managed to defeat The Modern Day Maharaja and retain his World Heavyweight Championship. Shortly after, reports came out stating that Rollins had suffered a legitimate injury on his left leg and had trouble walking. The report also stated that Rollins needed assistance heading backstage.

Now, a couple of fan videos have surfaced on Twitter, in which Seth Rollins can be seen having difficulty walking. He also cut a heartfelt promo after he defeated Mahal, as can be seen below:

”Wow! It’s cold as h*ll outside. But, it’s pretty da*n hot in here now, and I want to take a second from all of us here in WWE to say thank you guys for coming out tonight. Thank you for braving the weather. Please everyone... get home safe. We love you. We’ll see you soon. Thank you, guys!”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins has been the World Heavyweight Champion since Night of Champions 2023

At the Night of Champions 2023 Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Seth Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion with a win over AJ Styles. He has been carrying RAW on his shoulders since then as the red brand's top champion. Rollins had the following to say about his victory over Styles on an episode of WWE's The Bump:

"It has been a long road, it really has. Nearly four years since I’ve held a World Heavyweight Championship, and I said it on RAW a little bit, lots of ups, lots of downs. The audience, they love me, they hate me, they like me, they don’t like me. I’ve loved every second of it." [H/T Fightful]

Here's hoping Rollins is doing okay and the injury that he suffered is not serious. With WrestleMania 40 almost on the horizon, Rollins certainly would not want to go on a hiatus.

Did you enjoy Seth Rollins' match with Jinder Mahal on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here