Worrying update on Seth Rollins - Reports 

The latest update on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, following his title defense on this week's WWE RAW, is sure to concern his massive fanbase.

The Visionary put his title on the line against Jinder Mahal in the headlining match of the latest episode of the red brand. He emerged victorious in the end despite heavy interference from Indus Sher. However, once the show went off the air, rumors about him possibly injuring his leg during the match popped up.

Now, PW Torch has provided a massive update on Rollins, that's sure to worry the viewers. As per the report, the World Heavyweight Champion suffered a legitimate injury in his left leg. It was also noted that Rollins was walking on his own, albeit with a limp.

The severity of the injury, however, is yet to be determined, and whether he would have to take any time off to recuperate also remains to be seen.

What lies ahead for Seth Rollins in WWE?

While the Royal Rumble 2024 card is taking shape smoothly, there's a missing piece that has gotten the fans concerned. WWE still hasn't made it clear who would challenge Seth for the World Title at the Premium Live Event, or if at all, The Visionary would even put his title on the line at the January 27 show.

Moreover, if Seth Rollins' injury turns out to be a serious one, there's a chance of him missing the show altogether. Even if he were not to appear at the event, he would surely keep an eye out at the Men's Rumble match. Whoever wins the Battle Royal could challenge him for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40.

