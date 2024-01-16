Seth Rollins' condition after possibly getting injured against Jinder Mahal on WWE RAW - Reports

The main event of tonight's episode of WWE RAW saw Seth Rollins successfully defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal. He ended the night with the title, but it didn't come without any potential concerns.

Rollins was favoring his knee during the latter stages of the match, with speculation arising around it. Reliable insider BWE tweeted The Visionary may have tweaked his knee and was helped to the back following the end of WWE RAW. They issued a further update, stating that he was okay. That is a relief.

@BoozerRasslin issued an update.

The World Heavyweight Champion doesn't have a clear direction heading into Royal Rumble 2024, with his win over Jinder Mahal being quite definitive. Damian Priest might be a potential opponent for Seth Rollins, but it seems like Señor Money in the Bank will feud with Drew McIntyre.

The Judgment Day member looked poised to cash in his contract until The Scottish Warrior showed up and stopped him. It will be interesting to see what happens next with Priest, who has his hands full with R-Truth and DIY on WWE RAW, among other things.

Who will Seth Rollins face at Royal Rumble 2024? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

