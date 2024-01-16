Immense confusion on WWE RAW sees Judgment Day match come to an end; stars confused by miscommunication

On WWE RAW this week, R-Truth teamed up with his former partner, The Miz, to take on The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a tag team match. There was some confusion in the bout, as the multi-time 24/7 Champion thought he was a member of the sinister group.

Although he was teaming with The A-Lister, R-Truth came out with the villainous faction. He was walking behind them, and it didn't seem like they noticed him. Truth dropped a bunch of cash in the ring, which was Finn Balor's cut of the merch sales. They started picking up the money, which led to The Miz questioning his partner. The latter went to the apron, which meant Truth was the legal man. Balor hit the WWE veteran with a clothesline.

Finn then stomped Truth several times. The former locked the latter in a headlock. Truth tried to fight back, hitting Finn with a knee to the mid-section. Damian tagged in, R-Truth stunned him, and he tagged back out. Later, Truth hit Finn with a scissor kick and took out JD McDonagh, who was on the apron.

He tried to hit Priest, but the latter tried to urge him not to since he wanted to be in The Judgment Day. This led to some confusion.

However, in the end, Damian Priest nailed R-Truth with the South of Heaven. Finn Balor then pinned him to win the match for his team. Damian seemed concerned about what he did.

