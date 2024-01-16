WWE makes Tom and Nick Mysterio related announcement during RAW

WWE finally recognized the existence of Tom & Nick Mysterio on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Undoubtedly, R-Truth stands out as one of the most entertaining personalities in pro wrestling. Last week's show witnessed a hilarious moment when he paid tribute to The Judgment Day. However, the comedic peak was reached when Truth amusingly referred to Dominik Mysterio as Tom & Nick Mysterio.

Fans have enthusiastically embraced the use of 'Tom & Nick Mysterio,' and the company has elevated this trend by launching a new "3 Amigos" T-shirt featuring R-Truth.

"The 3 Amigos! R-Truth, Tom & Nick Mysterio have a new tee available at #WWEShop! @RonKillings 🛒: https://bit.ly/3S2cJ5c."

Check out the official announcement below:

R-Truth's entertaining endeavors to join The Judgment Day have unquestionably become a fan favorite, leading to the release of new merchandise for the group on WWE Shop.

The inclusion of Truth has propelled the shirt to become a top-selling item on the platform. In a humorous twist during this week's show, the former 24/7 Champion went a step further and even offered Damian Priest a share of the profits generated from the sales of the new merch.

It will be interesting to see how Dominik Mysterio reacts to the new Tom & Nick T-shirt.

What did you make of the new Tom & Nick T-shirt? Let us know in the comments section below.

